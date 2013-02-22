Chiellini set for Juventus return against Siena
By app
Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini could make his return for Juventus against Siena on Sunday, as manager Antonio Conte looks to shuffle his pack ahead of next week's top-of-the-table clash at Napoli.
Chiellini, who has been out since December with a calf injury, is not yet 100 percent fit and is also one booking away from a ban which would see him miss the Napoli game on March 1.
Conte has yet to make a decision on whether to risk him from the start against third-bottom Siena, but Italian media reports suggested he will start on the bench.
