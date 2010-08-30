China player's sight threatened after fans stone bus

Shenyang Dongjin defender Feng Shaoshun had his left eye cut by glass when the bus windows were shattered by Chengdu Blades fans as the team left the Chengdu Stadium on Sunday.

The doctor took two pieces of glasses out of Feng's left eye but suspected more shards remained, sina.com said.

"It is still hard to say without an operation to check the internal damage of the eyeball... we can only try our best to stop his left eye from going blind," his doctor told the web portal.

Feng's former team mate, Guinean Ousmane Bangoura, lost the sight in his right eye after been kicked in the face in a Chinese Super League (CSL) match in 2006.

Chengdu, owned by English club Sheffield United and relegated from the top flight this year because of their involvement in match-fixing, had been held 1-1 by Shenyang.

