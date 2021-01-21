Chorley wait on three ahead of FA Cup tie against Wolves

Chorley trio Harry Cardwell, Lewis Reilly and Will Tomlinson are injury doubts for Friday’s home FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wolves.

Striker Harry Cardwell (calf), forward Reilly and midfielder Tomlinson (both hamstring) are in a race to be fit and will be assessed.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio said he has several other selection dilemmas, while a couple of his players are cup-tied.

Vermiglio added that one or two youngsters from the club’s BTEC education programme could be included on the bench.

Their Premier League opponents will be without Marcal (groin), Daniel Podence (calf), Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull).

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been short on firepower since Jimenez suffered his horror injury in November and the striker remains Wolves’ joint top scorer on four with Pedro Neto.

Striker Willian Jose is close to joining on loan as cover for the Premier League side.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals in 21 appearances for Real Sociedad this

season.