It's the ultimate Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz, as we ask you all about the men from Molineux
It's the ultimate Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz: how well do you know the boys in gold?
This is the quiz to test your knowledge on all things Wolves, from the Premier League era and Championship successes of recent times to the heroes of decades ago and all in between.
Remember, you can sign into FourFourTwo to unlock a hint for any question you desire – we'll remove one of the four possible options on offer for each teaser – and you're welcome to leave your score in the comments. How good's your ball knowledge?
Powered by Kwizly, we've got even more when it comes to Wolves, so let's not waste any time.
Let's talk happy memories, here. We're looking for you to name every player to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League for this quiz – and on a similar theme, do you reckon you can recall every Portuguese player to have played for Wolves? There may be more than you remember…
Now let's go back a little further. Can you name the Wolves line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2017?
