Choupo-Mouting: Manchester United have changed

Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Mouting is expecting a different challenge from Manchester United following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was still in charge at Old Trafford when the draw was made pitting PSG against United in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the tie to be played across February and March.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the Portuguese's replacement on a caretaker basis and he has made a stunning impact with United winning all six matches under his stewardship.

And Solskjaer's impact has not gone unnoticed in the French capital.

Choupo-Mouting told RMC: "Manchester United, they have changed. But it's always like that when you change coaches.

"There may be a new state of mind in the team, everyone wants to show their best.

"But I do not care about other teams, we have to think about ourselves, we believe in ourselves.

"We have the quality to beat anyone but it will be a tough match because Manchester United are a very good team with great quality players."