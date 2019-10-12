Christian Eriksen future: Bayern Munich to rival Real Madrid for playmaker

The Tottenham playmaker made it clear last summer that he felt it was time for a new challenge.

Real Madrid was thought to be Eriksen's likeliest destination, but the Spanish giants prioritised the signing of Eden Hazard instead.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly unsure of the player and would prefer the signing of Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

However, in recent weeks, Madrid have once again been linked with making an approach for the Dane.

Eriksen is a free agent next summer and can negotiate freely with prospective clubs in January under the Bosman ruling.

He was valued close to €100m at the beginning of last summer, so snapping him up for free would be something of a coup.

And now Bayern Munich are entering the frame as a potential destination, according to German outlet Sport1.

The German heavyweights have reportedly already been in contact with Eriksen's representatives over a possible deal.

It's believed that Eriksen sees Bayern as a very serious option to rival Real Madrid.

Bayern see the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Thomas Muller, who is thought to be dissatisfied by his lack of opportunities this season and could look for an exit next summer.

Eriksen's versatility as both a midfielder and attacker makes him a useful asset.

Bayern recently thrashed Spurs 7-2 in the Champions League group stage, and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge mentioned Eriksen after the game.

"The question is whether they [Tottenham] can hold this top team together for a long time because next year a contract like Eriksen expires," he said.

