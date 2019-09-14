Tottenham ready to offer Christian Eriksen huge new deal in attempt to persuade him to stay

Tottenham will offer Christian Eriksen a new contract worth £230,000 in a bid to persuade him to stay put.

The Denmark international wanted to depart the north Londoners this summer, but no club met Spurs' asking price.

Eriksen is still likely to leave for pastures new when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

However, Tottenham hope the former Ajax man will change his mind and commit his long-term future to the club.

According to Football Insider, Daniel Levy is prepared to offer Eriksen a bumper new contract to ward off interest from elsewhere.

If the playmaker rejects a new deal at Tottenham, he will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

