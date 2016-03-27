Cisse: Benzema must play at Euro 2016

France must select Karim Benzema for Euro 2016 regardless of the off-field controversies that have kept him out of the team, according to Djibril Cisse.

With an ongoing investigation into his part in the alleged blackmail attempt of France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, and after the emergence of claims that he was called as a witness as part of a money laundering case, Benzema's return to the national squad for the tournament on home soil remains the subject of intense speculation

The Real Madrid striker, 28, was once again left out of the squad for the friendlies against Netherlands and Russia, but former France international Cisse has implored Didier Deschamps to welcome him back to the set-up.

"The story is not yet set, but it would be a dirty trick not to have Benzema," he is quoted as telling French magazine Public.

"The ethical problem? I don't care. Karim walks on water when he's on the pitch and the team needs him."

Benzema scored on his return from injury in a 4-0 Liga win over Sevilla last weekend.