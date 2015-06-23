Cisse to fight for Newcastle place

Papiss Cisse is determined to fight for his place in Newcastle United's first team, amid reports the club are looking to sell the striker.

The Senegal international, who moved to St James' Park from Freiburg in January 2012, scored 11 goals in 22 Premier League games last season.

Cisse was hit with a seven-match ban for spitting at Manchester United defender Jonny Evans last term, before returning for Newcastle's last three matches as they narrowly avoided relegation.

With Steve McClaren taking over as head coach earlier this month, reports emerged that Cisse may be sold to raise funds for new signings, but he stated his intention to stay put.

"I'm here, I'm at Newcastle and I have one and a half [years left on my] contract," Cisse told Sky Sports News.

"I am a Newcastle striker. I just think about my holiday and when I go back to Newcastle I will try to work hard and try to make the team."

On McClaren's appointment, he added: "It's good for Newcastle because he's been the England manager before. It is good to change something in the team."