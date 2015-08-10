Coleman: Bale in no rush to leave Real

Wales coach Chris Coleman insisted Manchester United target Gareth Bale is in no rush to leave Real Madrid.

United are on the hunt for additional pace and a marquee signing after Angel di Maria left to join Paris Saint-Germain and Bale continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, despite repeatedly stressing his determination to remain in Madrid.

Bale's national team boss Coleman reiterated the forward's desire to stay put in the Spanish capital.

"Bale is in no rush to leave Real Madrid," Coleman said on Sky Sports on Sunday. "Manchester United are who they are, but why is he going to want to leave Madrid?

"I know he came in for a lot of criticism and was seen as the president's boy because of the huge transfer fee and he was targeted."

Bale came in for criticism from all quarters in 2014-15, with pundits and Real fans alike venting frustration at his performances.

The 26-year-old, however, has been one of Real's standout performers in a more central role under coach Rafael Benitez during pre-season.

Coleman added: "I watched a lot of Madrid’s games and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Karim] Benzema, Isco were having bad times, but 'Balely' was targeted for sure and they left him out in the cold.

"The newspapers gave him a hard time when most of the players were having a tough time. But he is strong enough and [will] come through that and I think he will have a good season with Benitez."