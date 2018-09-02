Competition with Morata is healthy, insists Giroud

Olivier Giroud insists that his rivalry with Alvaro Morata for Chelsea's lone striker position is "healthy".

Morata had a quiet outing in the Blues' 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, managing just two shots and 16 touches in his 61 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Giroud.

The World Cup winner has been limited to just six Premier League starts since joining from Arsenal in January, but is confident that when called upon he can deliver the goods for Maurizio Sarri.

"The competition is healthy with Morata," he told Telefoot.

"Last year, I managed to win my place. There is no reason that this is not the case this year.

"The most important thing is to be decisive when you call on me, and I obviously hope to have more play time after the [international] break."

Given his lack of starts since arriving at Stamford Bridge, there have been questions over Giroud's long-term future at the club.

When asked about his intentions after the win over the Cherries, the 31-year-old suggested a decision will be made towards the end of the season.

"I still have one year of contract, plus possibly another year," he added.

"The management of the club was rather favourable to give it to me.

"I do not know yet, we will do the accounts in April-May, but I do not exclude any possibility. We'll see."