Is Viktor Gyokeres injured this weekend? Premier League injury news
The Arsenal striker came off in the 2-0 win at Burnley on November 1.
Viktor Gyokeres has had an up and down start to life at Arsenal with the Swedish striker coming under scrutiny for his goalscoring stats and general performances and he is now battling a hamstring injury.
The Swedish striker had ended a five-game barren run in the Premier League with a header to open the scoring at Burnley on November 1 but was forced off at half-time with Mikel Merino coming on in his place.
Gyokeres was not included in Sweden’s squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers during the international break.
Arteta concerned over Gyokeres as injuries continues to rack up
Mikel Arteta is now sweating over his star striker’s fitness ahead of a crucial period of the season.
Little has been given away on the severity of the injury in the weeks since, with Arteta’s only public comments on his striker coming ahead of the 3-0 win over Slavia Prague.
“I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch,” Arteta said.
“He was feeling something and that’s obviously never a good sign.
“Especially for a player that is very, very explosive, so we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we will announce it when we know more.”
FourFourTwo understands that this weekend may come too soon for Gyokeres but that he will be in contention to return the following weekend.
The forward is not Arteta’s only injury worry with Gabriel set to be out for at least a month with a thigh injury. Arsenal’s key defender went down in Brazil’s win over Senegal last Saturday, which ironically took place at the Emirates Stadium.
He joins the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke in the treatment room, while there are still concerns over Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori after both suffered knocks in the international break.
Arsenal take on Spurs in the North London Derby at the Emirates on Sunday when Premier League action returns, at the start of a big week with Bayern Munich and Chelsea next to come.
