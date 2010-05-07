CONCACAF calls on FIFA to suspend El Salvador

FIFA designated a commission last July to put the El Salvador Football Federation's books in order after its president Rodrigo Calvo resigned but the body has not been recognised by the El Salvador government.

Commission members have said non-recognition amounts to interference.

CONCACAF said in a statement that their executive committee had voted to recommend that FIFA suspend El Salvador "due to government intervention."

"I hope that the Salvadoran issue is resolved in time for the Salvadoran teams to participate in this year's Champions League," CONCACAF president Jack Warner said in a statement.

Local media has warned a ban would prevent Salvadorean match officials Joel Aguilar, William Torres and Juan Francisco Zumba from going to the World Cup in South Africa which starts on June 11.