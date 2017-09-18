Conte backs Christensen to replace David Luiz for key Chelsea triple-header

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is confident Andreas Christensen is capable of replacing the suspended David Luiz for a key triple-header that includes a clash with title rivals Manchester City.

David Luiz received his first-ever Premier League red card with three minutes remaining of Sunday's 0-0 home draw against rivals Arsenal for a high challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

He is subsequently set to miss games against Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and the crunch Stamford Bridge meeting with Manchester City.

It was Christensen rather than £29million signing Antonio Rudiger who was brought on to shore up the Blues' defence after David Luiz's dismissal against Arsenal and with five appearances already to his name this season, the 21-year-old has Conte's trust.

"Yes [I am confident we can cope]," said Conte when asked about David Luiz's impending absence.

"Christensen is a very young player but I think he is a good player and I trust him.

"Now he has the possibility to play and now he has to prepare very well to play."

Denmark international Christensen spent the previous two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, racking up 62 Bundesliga appearances over that span.