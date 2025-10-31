Is Chris Wood injured? Premier League injury update

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has given an injury update on star striker Chris Wood ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim's in-form side (god, that sounds weird) will travel to the City Ground for Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Forest go into that game stuck in the bottom three with just one win in nine games under three different managers already this season, and their cause has not been helped by Wood's absence.

Chris Wood injury latest as Nottingham Forest prepare to face Manchester United

Chris Wood celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander picked up a knee problem while on international duty earlier this month and has only managed a 15-minute cameo against Chelsea since returning to his club.

Nottingham Forest have desperately struggled for goals even with Wood in the side this season, scoring just five goals - three of which came on the opening day against Brentford - and Dyche delivered both good news and bad news on the centre-forward's status at his press conference on Thursday.

Sean Dyche had mixed news on Chris Wood (Image credit: Getty Images)

The newly-appointed Forest manager said: “Wood is a possibility for the Leeds game , but will not be available to face [Manchester] United. We will have to see how that goes."

That would suggest Wood is also unlikely to be fit to start against Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday night. Either Igor Jesus or Taiwo Awoniyi are likely to continue to fill in for Wood during his ongoing absence.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wood is just one of a number of injuries Dyche has had to contend with since replacing Ange Postecoglou following the Australian's short-lived tenure in the dugout.

Ola Aina has been a big miss for Forest this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dyche will have to go without defenders Ola Aina (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) and winger Dilane Bakwa (muscle) once again this weekend.

"Ola is making good progress," Dyche said. "Zinchenko is a no at the moment, unfortunately, and is going to be a bit longer than we thought. Bakwa is still a no but is making good progress. I’m having to read them off a list so I don’t forget them.

"Angus Gunn hasn’t been playing but is part of the squad, but he has opened up his knee ligaments.

"We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. [We have] a few knocks but nothing too serious at the moment."