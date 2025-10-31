How to watch Chelsea Women vs London City Lionesses – Can Sonia Bompastor extend her unbeaten WSL run?

Watch Chelsea Women vs London City Lionesses as the Blues look to extend their unbeaten start, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Chelsea vs London City Lionesses key information • Date: Saturday, 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:00pm BST / 16:00pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • FREE Stream: WSL YouTube channel • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea are on a 28-game unbeaten streak in the Women's Super League, and in pursuit of a seventh consecutive title.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted London City Lionesses faced a tough start to their season but registered back-to-back wins ahead of the international break - albeit against Liverpool and West Ham, who both sit on zero points.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs London City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Chelsea vs London City Lionesses on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs London City Lionesses will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch Chelsea vs London City Lionesses in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Chelsea vs London City Lionesses via the ESPN Select streaming service.

Can I watch Chelsea vs London City Lionesses for free?

The WSL is hosting a free live stream for Chelsea vs London City Lionesses on its WSL YouTube channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.

Watch Chelsea vs London City Lionesses from anywhere

Chelsea vs London City Lionesses: Women's Super League preview

Chelsea open the WSL weekend aiming to extend their 28-game unbeaten streak in the league under Sonia Bompastor. The Blues have only dropped points once this season in a draw against Manchester United, and will be keen to keep their grip on top spot intact.

London City Lionesses make the trip to Stamford Bridge after back-to-back wins, following a difficult start to life in the top flight. The newly-promoted side suffered heavy defeats to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but have shown fight with narrow victories against Everton, Liverpool, and West Ham.

With Manchester City also in action at midday and capable of leapfrogging Chelsea if the champions falter, Bompastor’s side will want to reassert their dominance after the international break.

Aggie Beever-Jones has been instrumental in Chelsea’s strong start but could be a doubt after coming off early in England’s friendly against Australia on Tuesday night, despite opening the scoring.

Sam Kerr is yet to start this season but if Beever-Jones is unavailable, we might see this happen, while Catarina Macario offers another attacking option.

At the back, Bompastor’s squad depth is a huge strength as Chelsea fight for a seventh straight title. Lucy Bronze marked her 34th birthday with a goal for the Lionesses, yet competition for her position at right-back is fierce after the summer arrival of Australian international Ellie Carpenter, giving Chelsea enviable options.

Meanwhile, London City Lionesses will be searching for more cutting edge in attack with their three wins having all come by just a single-goal margin.

Club-record signing Grace Geyoro is still finding her feet in the league, while the other 16 new signings are still learning how to best play alongside each other.

Chelsea vs London City Lionesses: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 3-1 London City Lionesses

London City have struggled against the big WSL teams, and Chelsea are never one to shy away from goals.