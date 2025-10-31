How to watch WSL: Women's Super League live streams, TV channels for 2025/2026 season

The 2025/2026 Women's Super League is well underway and showcasing fantastic football from some of the world's best players, and FourFourTwo has you covered with our guide on how to watch the WSL online, on TV, and for free.

WSL broadcast info ► Dates: September 5 - 17 May ► UK: Sky Sports, BBC ► US: ESPN Select ► Free: WSL YouTube ► Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The top-tier of English football is back with a bumper new broadcast deal in 2025/2026, meaning you can watch more action than ever before, all around the world. According to YouGov, the combined global audience for last season was 72.1 million, and that only looks set to increase with this new range of viewing options.

2025/2026 is the start of a new five-year rights package in the UK that will see more than 100 games shown live across Sky Sports and the BBC, while 13 new international broadcasters have expanded the league's global reach.

All the while, there's still free streaming via the WSL YouTube channel for every game, in many parts of the world.

Wondering how you can tune in where you are? FourFourTwo is here with all the details on how to watch the WSL in 2025/2026.

How to watch the WSL for free

All WSL games are available to watch totally for free, depending on your location.

This is because the Women's Super League itself broadcasts all games directly on its WSL YouTube channel. In the instances where the WSL has a TV deal with an external broadcaster, the game in question will not be available in that country, but will be elsewhere in the world.

If you're travelling and not in the country where you'd usually watch your WSL streams, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

What if you're away from home when the games are on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you usually use, and you have the added benefit of enhanced internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there.

Where to watch WSL in the UK

In the UK, WSL TV and streaming coverage is split between Sky Sports, the BBC, and the WSL YouTube channel.

Sky Sports

In an expanded package for the new season, Sky Sports will be showing 118 games, 78 of those exclusively. You can subscribe to Sky for £35 a month on a TV deal or stream more flexibly via Now TV for a similar cost.

BBC

Public broadcaster the BBC will broadcast 21 WSL matches, 14 exclusively across TV and streaming, and seven more streaming-only fixtures that are also on Sky. Coverage is free across terrestrial TV and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

YouTube

Finally, the WSL YouTube channel, which is normally geo-blocked in the UK, will be opened up for a total of 34 games over the course of the season. This is free to watch.

Where to watch the Women's Super League in the USA

ESPN holds the rights to the Women's Super League for the 2025/2026 season.

All games are available to stream live through ESPN Select, which costs $11.99 a month, or $119.99 for the year.

WSL: Full list of broadcasters globally

Australia – Stan Sport

Belgium – RTL

Brazil – GOAT and X-Sports

Canada – Rogers

China – Migu, Huya and iQiyi

Croatia & Slovenia - SportKlub

Israel – Charlton

Italy – Sky Italia (highlights only)

Japan – U-Next

MENA – Dubai TV

Mexico & Central America – Fox

Netherlands – Ziggo

Norway – VG

Pan Regional – W-Sport

South East Asia – beIN Sports

Spain – Movistar

Sub Saharan Africa – Azam TV

UK – Sky Sports, BBC

US & Americas – ESPN