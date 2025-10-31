Is Erling Haaland injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Erling Haaland slid into the post as he scored a disallowed goal against Aston Villa

Erling Haaland is a potential injury doubt this weekend after his collision with the post against Aston Villa last weekend.

The centre-forward has bagged 11 goals for Manchester City already this season - at least five more than anyone else in the Premier League.

But Haaland collided with the goalpost in painful fashion against Aston Villa last weekend and did not feature against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Is Erling Haaland fit to face Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend?

Erling Haaland had to be seen to after hitting the post (literally) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland's omission against Swansea was likely on the cards whether or not he had picked up an injury, having also sat out his side's 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town in the previous round.

But Pep Guardiola admits he is unsure about Haaland's ability to face Bournemouth as City return to Premier League action this Sunday.

Pep Guardiola is hopeful on Haaland's fitness (Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Guardiola was asked following Wednesday night's 3-1 win in south Wales whether Haaland would be fit to play a part against Andoni Iraola's in-form Cherries.

The City boss simply replied: "I don’t know yet. I hope so."

Haaland was subsequently included in a picture posted to City's social media accounts on Thursday showing several players posing following a training session, suggesting he is not feeling the effects of his collision too seriously.

However, that does not necessarily mean that Haaland is definitely going to be available against Bournemouth - particularly as the group pictured also includes midfielder Rodri, who Guardiola has said is 'not ready' and that he is 'going to see how he is this week'.

Haaland has started all of City's Premier League and Champions League games this season, hitting 15 goals in 12 appearances across the two competitions.

In the Carabao Cup, Guardiola started youngster Divine Mukasa at centre-forward against Huddersfield, with Omar Marmoush taking that berth against Swansea in midweek.

Marmoush's 77th-minute strike gave City the lead as they came from behind to beat the Championship outfit, with Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki also getting on the scoresheet.

City go into Sunday's game in fifth place, two points behind second-placed Bournemouth.