Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy

Antonio Conte has explicitly denied having received an offer to become head coach at Inter next season and is aiming instead to build a legacy at Chelsea.

It has been a memorable first season at Stamford Bridge for Conte thus far with Chelsea opening up a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures.

However, reports in the Italian media suggested Conte is unsettled in London with his family remaining in Italy.

The former Juventus boss was consequently linked with a move to San Siro, but the 47-year-old insists that his future remains in London and that he is planning for the long term at Chelsea.

Conte was asked at a news conference ahead of Chelsea's encounter with West Ham on Monday if Inter had made an offer to which he replied: "Me personally? No, no.

"I think my situation is very clear. I have a contract with Chelsea. [I am] trying to build something important with the club, for the present, for the future and I think the situation is very clear."

Conte told the Evening Standard this week of his hope to move his wife and daughter to London and he once again spoke of the importance of having his family around him.

"I am happy for sure, the only problem for me this season is the family is missing me for sure," he added on Friday.

"My family stayed in Italy and, yeah, I am working for the future, to bring them here and to stay together because for sure the family is missing me, this is true."

Conte signed a three-year contract to take over as Chelsea boss and the former Italy coach says it is only normal to think his stay will go beyond that deal.

"Every coach when you start working with a new club you hope to stay many years because it means you are working well, you have the possibility to improve your players and team and grow together," he added.

"This season we are doing this, putting in a great foundation for the future.

"There are a lot of players who won a lot here and the team is transitioning, it is normal for every coach to hope to stay for many years to achieve and reach great results.

"If you ask me my opinion, I hope to stay and work a lot for this club, to win a lot with this club.

"I am not worried about my future, I want to work with my players and I trust a lot in my work. We have to continue in this way to work hard and do something important.

"We are in the right position and we have the chance to continue this way."