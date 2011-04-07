Copenhagen players to decide stadium playlist

The squad will get to decide what music gets played before matches and at half-time at the Parken stadium until the end of the season, the club website said on Thursday.

The players asked to be able to choose which tunes will be broadcast and first up is Swedish left-back Oscar Wendt, whose playlist will be used for Saturday's home game against Randers.

Copenhagen, who were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League by Chelsea in March, are on course to retain their title with a lead of 19 points and 10 games to go.