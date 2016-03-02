Coupe de France Review: Blanc's men through as Sochaux shock Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain remain on track to defend their Coupe de France title after a 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne, while Sochaux caused a cup shock with a 3-2 extra-time victory over Nantes.

Edinson Cavani put PSG ahead after 12 minutes by finishing calmly from a Zlatan Ibrahimovic throughball and the strikers combined to set up Marquinhos for the Ligue 1 leaders' second.

Valentin Eysseric gave Saint-Etienne hope with a penalty just before the interval, but the closest Christophe Galtier's men came to an equaliser was when substitute Nolan Roux flashed a late header over the crossbar.

Lucas Moura confirmed PSG's progression into the last four by slotting past Stephane Ruffier following a superb solo run in stoppage time, ensuring Laurent Blanc's side maintain their chances of winning a successive clean sweep of domestic titles.

Ligue 2 strugglers Sochaux fell behind early at home against Nantes through Guillaume Gillet's goal, but Moussa Sao struck with just three minutes left to force extra-time.

Sekou Cisse put Sochaux in front with Sao adding a vital third to seal Sochaux's semi-final spot and a famous win over their top-flight opponents, although Adryan scored in the closing minutes to make it a nervy finish at Stade Auguste Bonal.

Lorient beat 10-man Gazelec Ajaccio 3-0 to book their place in the last four, with Romain Philippoteaux scoring for a fourth successive home cup match to put the hosts ahead.

Maxime Barthelme hit Lorient's second before Roderic Filippi was dismissed for a second bookable offence just before half-time. Pape Paye hit his first Lorient goal in injury-time to round off a comfortable victory.