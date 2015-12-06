Coupe de France Review: Metz stunned by Wasquehal, Sochaux edge Nancy

Ligue 2's three leading sides are out of the Coupe de France after Nancy and Metz were beaten on Sunday - the latter enduring a surprise upset at the hands of amateur side Wasquehal.

Second-tier leaders Dijon bowed out on Saturday with defeat to minnows Sarreguemines and third-place Metz suffered a similar fate when they were beaten 2-1 by opposition from the Championnat de France Amateur.

Wasquehal lead the fourth tier and showed their credentials at the Complexe Sportif Lucien Montagne, taking the lead through Selim Sadsaoud after 11 minutes before Messaoud Bouardja doubled the advantage late on.

Emmanuel Mayuka pulled one back for the two-time Coupe de France winners but, Jose Riga's side will revert focus to gaining promotion to Ligue 1, as will Pablo Correa's Nancy after going down to second-tier strugglers Sochaux.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw in Ligue 2 on Tuesday, but Sochaux edged a tight affair in cup competition with a Maurice Dale own-goal in extra time proving the difference.

Elsewhere, Chantilly and Pagny Sur Moselle progressed past fellow CFA 2 sides Ailly and Maccabi Paris respectively while Saint-Jean Bealieu and Avranches picked up wins at Hauts Lyonnais and Orvault.

Sarre Union hammered Schirrhein 6-1, TA Rennes beat Saint-Renan 4-1, Saint-Omer edged Yvetot 2-1 and CFA 2 leaders Granville are now unbeaten in 15 games after a 2-0 victory over Saint-Nazaire.