Philippe Coutinho has made a decision on his Barcelona future – report

The Brazilian joined the Spanish champions from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club record deal worth around £142 million.

However, he has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Anfield in La Liga and has been linked with a return to England through Manchester United or Chelsea.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER has reported that the Brazil international isn’t happy and believes a departure is the best solution for his future.

The player’s representatives have told the Barça hierarchy of his wishes, but the problem could be finding a buyer willing to meet their demands of €105-110 million.

Coutinho scored five goals in 34 league games for Barcelona in the 2018/19 season to help them to the La Liga title.

