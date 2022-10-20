Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United's first-team squad, will miss game against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with reports suggesting he has also been banished from the first-team squad's training sessions.

Disappointed with his lack of game time during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Further reports from The Athletic (opens in new tab) also suggests that Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute, and Erik ten Hag has dealt with the 37-year-old's public display of frustration by leaving him out of the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend.

A Manchester United statement (opens in new tab) said: “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Ten Hag told Amazon after the match: "I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.

"I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him."

Marcus Rashford started as Manchester United's striker on Wednesday night, and, despite failing to find the net through a series of gilt-edged chances, he performed well. However, the Portugal international walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute after Ten Hag made a double change that didn’t involve him.

Ronaldo reportedly refused to enter the field of play, instead opting to walk down the tunnel and head straight home, rather than to the dressing room.

United still had two substitutions available to make, though, having only sent on Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen.

As well as leaving him out of the squad for Saturday's game, Erik ten Hag has also reportedly banished the Portuguese international out of the first-team squad.

Despite Ronaldo's behaviour, United moved closer to Chelsea in the table after Wednesday night, with the Blues drawing away to Brentford. If United manage to beat them on Saturday, they will leapfrog them into the top four.