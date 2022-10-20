Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after strop

Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward returned to the changing room before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo’s behaviour has come under the spotlight this week, as the 37-year-old makes his feelings clear about not being a first-choice pick under the Dutch manager.

On Sunday, the striker shook his head and looked annoyed when he was substituted in the second half of a 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag insists he will "deal with" Ronaldo. (Image credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Ten Hag later said he had no issue with the player, but Ronaldo’s strop against Spurs on Wednesday will get a reaction.

The Portugal international, who was left on the bench, walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute after Ten Hag made a double change that didn’t involve him.

"I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory," Ten Hag said.

"I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him."

Ronaldo has one goal in the Premier League this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was still a chance that Ronaldo could’ve been given a cameo appearance, as United had made three of their five changes when he left the dugout.

Ronaldo has had a difficult season so far. The summer was filled with speculation surrounding his future after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly asked to be sold to a Champions League club.

He ultimately stayed on to be a part of the Red Devils squad under new boss Ten Hag, but the former Ajax coach has had no problem using Ronaldo sparingly.

The striker has started just two Premier League games so far this season in eight appearances overall, scoring one goal.

