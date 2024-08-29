Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on his Euro 2024 penalty miss tears

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to contain his emotions when he missed a penalty in Portugal's last-16 clash against Slovenia

Portugal&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after missing a penalty at Euro 2024
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after missing a penalty at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 penalty miss for Portugal against Slovenia provided one of the tournament’s iconic images, as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon let his emotions get the better of him. 

Ronaldo’s Portugal side had been taken to extra time by Slovenia in their last-16 clash in Germany after both sides failed to score during the initial 90 minutes. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.