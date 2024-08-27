Cristiano Ronaldo details retirement plans, ahead of turning 40

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 40 in February, has discussed the end of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his intention to retire at Al-Nassr but refused to put a date on the end of his career. The 39-year-old has been in Saudi Arabia since leaving Manchester United in December 2022.

A disappointing Euro 2024 campaign has not diminished Ronaldo’s enthusiasm as he approaches his 40th birthday. The Real Madrid great has always seemed to defy the ageing process, but he has now admitted retirement is on the horizon.

