Cristiano Ronaldo is banned from doing one thing at home, says other half, Georgina Rodriguez

How many people does it take change a lightbulb at Chez Cristiano Ronaldo? Well, however many it is… it doesn't involve him.

The Manchester United legend is banned from performing the household task by his other half, Georgina Rodriguez, who says that she doesn't want the star to unnecessarily injure himself at home.

Though injuries from changing lightbulbs are particularly rare in the Premier League, you can of course never be too careful. After all, Spanish goalkeeper Santiago Canizares was once ruled out of the World Cup after dropping an aftershave bottle on his foot and severing tendons – while classy centre-back Alessandro Nesta was once sidelined with a thumb injury following too much PlayStation.

CR7 does have an excuse for not switching the bulb, however: Rodriguez says that the couple live in a house with very high ceilings.

"Changing a lightbulb in our house is impossible because we have such high ceilings," she told Italian magazine Sportweek. "If you were Cristiano Ronaldo, would you change a lightbulb almost 20 feet from the ground?

"It's best not to. He has to take care of himself to be the best that he can be. I'll take care of the rest. I make sure everything is okay. I like taking care of my home and my family."

The Spanish model also revealed in the interview that Ronaldo does not cook for himself, since the couple have a chef.

Ronaldo was benched for a trip to Burnley last night in the Premier League, where the Red Devils dropped two points to the Clarets in their bid for top four.