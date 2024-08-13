Cristiano Ronaldo has given new Manchester United signing advice, ahead of move

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United back in November 2022 after a turbulent second spell

Cristiano Ronaldo knows exactly what its like to bear the weight of expectation at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo knows exactly what its like to bear the weight of expectation at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has already handed Erik ten Hag the perfect advice regarding one of Manchester United's newest soon-to-be signings.

The Portugal international enjoyed two spells at Old Trafford, the second under Ten Hag, before departing for Saudi Arabia in 2022. Ronaldo's time with the Red Devils will often be remembered for all the right reasons, given his success after arriving from Sporting Lisbon as a teenager.

Going on to etch his name into footballing folklore, the former Real Madrid star knows a thing or two about how to win and compete at the very top, having done so now for the last 20+ years. With Ten Hag looking to steer the Red Devils back that way, Ronaldo in the past has offered some advice to one of the club's summer incomings.

WATCH | How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.