Cristiano Ronaldo planning to play in World Cup 2026 - where he'll be 41: report

Cristiano Ronaldo has signalled his intention to play at World Cup 2026, after reportedly telling Al-Nassr he wants to sign a new contract at the club that would take him up until the start of 2027.

Now 38, Ronaldo has enjoyed one of the most successful careers as one of the greatest footballers to have ever lived, and is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward, however, still isn't content with his achievements and wants to play in World Cup 2026 - in what would be a record-breaking sixth tournament appearance at the age of 41. Players over the age of 40 have appeared in a World Cup before, most notably Roger Milla for Cameroon in 1994.

Ronaldo wants to add another three years at least to his Al-Nassr contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to football journalist Ali Al-Harbi (via Daily Mail), Cristiano Ronaldo has already informed Al-Nassr of his ambition to extend his stay at the club until 2027, giving him four seasons in the Middle East.

"Cristiano Ronaldo informed the management of the Saudi club before traveling to the Portuguese national team camp that he wants to renew his contract until the beginning of 2027.

"Cristiano wants to play the 2026 World Cup while he is a player for Al-Nassr Club, and then he will announce his retirement from football."

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 - 23 years later, he still wants to be playing for the national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite winning Euro 2016 with his nation, Ronaldo has seemingly been left unfulfilled by Portugal's displays in the World Cup. His best finish in the tournament came in 2006, his debut World Cup, when they reached the semi-finals, but since then they have failed to reach the final four in four attempts.

Should Ronaldo continue to keep playing international football for another three years, he could further extend his records as the men's player with the most international caps and international goals in history. He currently has 123 goals in 201 caps, a phenomenal record that has spanned 20 years.

