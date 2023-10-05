Aaron Ramsey reveals unseen side to former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, with his relentless will to win arguably his best asset.

Ronaldo famously leaves no stone unturned in his quest for immortality – taking care of his body, his diet and his mind more than any other football ever has. Football fans have witnessed him throw tantrums and hissy fits when things aren't going to plan and berate team-mates for not passing the ball to him.

You would think, therefore, that being in the same squad as CR7 wouldn't be much fun. Well, think again. Former team-mate Aaron Ramsey, who played with the Portugal legend at Italian giants Juventus, reveals there is a chilled-out and funny side to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"He’s just like any other person!" Ramsey tells FourFourTwo. "That sounds boring but it’s true. He’s a bit of a joker and likes a laugh, but when it’s time to train or play, he’s focused."

Ramsey admits that he was able to learn a lot from Ronaldo in Turin, even if the striker's powers were on the wane. His performances and dedication in training wree never less than 100 per cent.

"He’s one of the greatest to play the game, so to see him up close, and see how he works, was fascinating," Ramsey, who is now playing for second-tier Cardiff City, tells FFT. "He’s so dedicated to being the best he can be every day, and so ruthless in games. It was nice to spend time with him and watch him do unreal things."

