Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics after brace: 'They say I'm done but it's not true'

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at his critics after leading Al-Nassr to a 4-3 win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Portuguese scored twice to secure an ultimately narrow win which moves Al Nassr up to fifth in the table.

Ronaldo opened the scoring after just four minutes and netted his side's fourth goal seven minutes into the second half with a lovely left-footed strike from outside the area to make it 4-2.

Al-Ahli pulled a goal back late in the game, but Al-Nassr held on for the win and after the match, the 38-year-old forward had a message for his doubters.

"They say Ronaldo is done… but it's not true," he told reporters following the 4-3 victory.

"I will continue to play until my legs say 'Cristiano, I'm done'. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning.

"They say I'm done but I'm still proving that it's not true."

Ronaldo leads the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season, having hit nine goals in just six games for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese, who netted 14 in 16 appearances last term after moving to Saudi Arabia in January, now has an astonishing 853 goals in his career – 730 club strikes and 123 for Portugal.

More Saudi Pro League stories

Former Lionesseses midfielder Jill Scott has criticised Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia, saying she would not be welcome to watch a match out there.

Henderson's former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah was also the subject of a huge offer from the Saudi Pro League and although the Egyptian ended up staying at Anfield, the Saudis have insisted they will keep pushing for his signature.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has called for 'strong action' to stop the exodus of Europe's elite players to the Saudi Pro League over the next few years.