Newcastle line up stunning move for Premier League champion: report

By
published

Newcastle are set to enter the transfer market in a bid to land Premier League title-winning experience

Eddie Howe Newcastle United manager at St James' Park in the Premier League after winning
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly made an "attractive offer" for a Premier League-winning forward. 

For all of their obvious riches and wealth, Newcastle have been relatively quiet so far in the transfer window, signing Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers, as well as goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and forward William Osula.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 