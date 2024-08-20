Newcastle line up stunning move for Premier League champion: report

Newcastle United have reportedly made an "attractive offer" for a Premier League-winning forward.

For all of their obvious riches and wealth, Newcastle have been relatively quiet so far in the transfer window, signing Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers, as well as goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and forward William Osula.

That could be set to change for Eddie Howe's side, though, as he looks to add clear Premier League quality and title-winning experience to his squad for the new campaign.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are keen on signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, with the report suggesting the Magpies have made an “attractive offer" for the Spaniard. Barcelona, meanwhile, are also willing to listen to potential proposals.

Torres, who won the Premier League title in 2020/21 at Manchester City, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances in the English top flight, has been made available by Barcelona as they look to navigate their way through financial issues.

And while he featured 42 times for the Blaugrana last term, 26 of those appearances were as a substitue - highlighting how his spot in the starting XI is far from settled. Torres did score 11 goals and make four assists, but the emergence of Lamine Yamal and Xavi's preference for Raphinha and Joao Felix limited his minutes.

Torres is currently at Barcelona (Image credit: Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

With Dani Olmo having now signed for the club, as well as the return of Pedri and Gavi from injury, Torres' gametime could become even more limited under new manager Hansi Flick - despite starting the first game of the season against Valencia at the weekend.

The report adds that £30m would be enough to bring the 24-year-old to St. James' Park, which, considering he has three years remaining on his current deal and his Premier League experience, certainly seems a good deal. Transfermarkt values Torres at £25.5m.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a deal that makes sense, though whether it happens or not seems unclear. Newcastle are set on signing a centre-back at the moment, while they have currently have Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron all competing for the two wide spots in Eddie Howe's side.

Torres lifts the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

