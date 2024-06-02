"It was a dream to win a record sixth European Cup. Seven? Why not try!" Dani Carvajal on the night he confirmed himself as a Real Madrid legend

By
published

The defender headed home the crucial goal in the Champions League final, to equal Paco Gento's long-standing record

Dani Carvajal
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Carvajal hailed his 'dream night' after becoming the first player ever to start six victorious Champions League finals – scoring the goal that set Real Madrid on the way to victory.

The 32-year-old right-back had previously only scored one Champions League goal in his entire career – against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 – but headed home the opening goal at Wembley to put Los Blancos on course for a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.