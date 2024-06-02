"It was a dream to win a record sixth European Cup. Seven? Why not try!" Dani Carvajal on the night he confirmed himself as a Real Madrid legend

Dani Carvajal hailed his 'dream night' after becoming the first player ever to start six victorious Champions League finals – scoring the goal that set Real Madrid on the way to victory.

The 32-year-old right-back had previously only scored one Champions League goal in his entire career – against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 – but headed home the opening goal at Wembley to put Los Blancos on course for a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

It was his sixth Champions League triumph, a feat matched by Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho, but none of the other three started all six finals. Even including the entire history of the European Cup, only one player can match his achievement – Paco Gento, who started in six European Cup final triumphs for Real Madrid between 1956 and 1966.

"I'm very happy to join this select club that have won six European Cups," Carvajal said. "We know how difficult it is to win the European Cup – I've won all of them in the first XI, playing for the club of my life, so I couldn't be happier.

"Scoring was an amazing feeling, producing a goal in the final when the match was particularly difficult. It was a dream night for me."

Carvajal's goal and sixth triumph not only earned him the man of the match award, but also cemented his status as a Real Madrid legend – just like Gento, who was revered at the club until his death in 2022.

"I didn't have the chance to talk to him, but when he used to travel with us, we had huge respect for him," Carvajal said. "He was such a legend of the club, extremely polite and close to our dressing room at all times. He's forever in our memory as Real Madrid fans.

"It seemed impossible to join that club, with six European Cups, and of course, why not dream to win another? But we have to enjoy this. Whatever the future brings, we will see."

Carvajal came through the Real Madrid youth system – as a youngster, he was the player chosen to lay the first stone of the club's new Valdebebas training base in 2004.

"I laid the first stone 20 years ago, and people who know me know how I work every day," he said.

"When I heard the final whistle tonight, it was really emotional for me – my wife and my children were in the stadium, I arrived at Real Madrid as a kid and I'm still here with children of my own. More than 20 years defending the colours of Real Madrid, and making history with my team. It's a fantastic feeling."

