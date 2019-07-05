How Mauricio Pochettino has helped Tottenham secure their next signing

The Spurs boss had a conversation with the 22-year-old a few weeks ago to explain the role he could have in north London during the 2019/20 campaign, according to AS.

Ceballos has explicitly stated this summer that he wants to play 40 games next season leading up to Euro 2020.

Pochettino was able to guarantee the Spain Under-21 international that he would play a key role for Tottenham next season should he accept a move.

Milan have also shown interest in the former Real Betis player, but their exclusion from the Europa League and Pochettino’s influence have made Spurs the favourites to bring in Ceballos on a temporary deal.

