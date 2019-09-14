David de Gea has finally signed his new Manchester United contract - report

David de Gea has finally put pen to paper on his new Manchester United contract.

United offered the Spain international a new deal earlier this year but were left to sweat as it remained unsigned for months.

De Gea was set to be a free agent at the end of this season, meaning United could have lost him for nothing.

However, according to the Daily Record, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has now penned fresh terms to extend his Old Trafford stay.

De Gea's new five-year deal will see him receive £13.4m net per season.

That means the shot-stopper is now United's highest earner alongside Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved up to fourth in the Premier League following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Leicester.

