Manchester United ready to hand David de Gea staggering sum - to make him leave
Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay David de Gea £20 million to accept a move to PSG this summer.
The Spain international is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and, as things stand, the Premier League club risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.
According to the Sun, United will accept a bid of £60-70 million from PSG but will need to pay off the goalkeeper to convince him to leave the club during the upcoming window.
The report claims that a figure of £20 million is being talked about by those involved in the deal.
The 28-year-old’s earnings could increase significantly if his next club weren’t made to pay a transfer fee and he is said to be happy to dig in his heels over the summer unless the Red Devils pay him to leave.
There is confidence that a compromise will be found, but Tottenham No.1 Hugo Lloris is believed to be the leading alternative if a deal for De Gea isn’t found.
Lloris, who captained France to World Cup glory last summer, has no plans to leave Spurs and the north London club would set a high asking price.
