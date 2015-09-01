David de Gea: Timeline of Manchester United goalkeeper's failed Real Madrid move

David de Gea remains a Manchester United player after a deadline-day switch to Real Madrid failed to go through in time.

Real have pointed the finger of blame firmly at United following the collapse of a deal that had long been expected to materialise.

Here we track the protracted transfer saga from its roots, right through to its apparent conclusion.

February 4, 2015 – With time running out on De Gea's United deal, agent Jorge Mendes declares: "He has one year left on his contract and I think that he will stay in Manchester."

April 22 – Van Gaal puts the ball firmly in De Gea's court to extend his deal as links to Madrid begin to intensify, saying: "The player is the boss – he can say yes or no."

July 7 – After a close-season that sees De Gea routinely fail to commit his future to United, Iker Casillas' agent reveals the Real captain and legendary goalkeeper has an offer to join Porto. That move is completed five days later.

July 17 – Real sign Espanyol keeper Kiko Casilla as they struggle to make headway on a swoop for De Gea.

July 27 – United sign Argentina number one Sergio Romero and Van Gaal admits the former Sampdoria man has been brought in to cover De Gea's potential departure.

August 8 – Despite featuring throughout pre-season, Van Gaal insists De Gea will not be considered for the Premier League opener against Tottenham, claiming Real have not yet met United's valuation.

August 13 – Despite naming De Gea in his 25-man UEFA Champions League squad, Van Gaal says: "Frans Hoek… he has a meeting with David de Gea and he asked him: 'Do you want to play?' [De Gea said] 'No'."

August 30 – After Van Gaal says Romero is not guaranteed to be United's long-term goalkeeper, the Argentine puts in a below-par performance in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City.

August 31 (21:43 CET) – After United finally bow to Real's desire to sign De Gea, they spend eight hours going over contracts that will see the 24-year-old move to the Santiago Bernabeu with Keylor Navas heading in the opposite direction, before sending them on to Spain.

August 31 (23:32 CET) – Real finalise De Gea's contract and send signatures to United, who do likewise with Navas just seven minutes before the midnight Spanish deadline.

September 1 (00:00 CET) – As the window shuts, United enter details of the transfer into FIFA's Transfer Matching System, Real try to do likewise two minutes later, but are frozen out as the system is locked. De Gea's move is dead in the water.