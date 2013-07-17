De Gea would welcome Fabregas arrival

The 26-year-old was widely reported to have been the subject of a €25 million bid from the reigning Premier League champions, who are looking to fill the midfield hole left by Paul Scholes' retirement.

And, though United's initial offer is believed to have been rejected, De Gea has spoken of his excitement at the idea of playing alongside his fellow Spaniard.

"It would be great if Cesc came here," the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper said. "It would be great to have more Spanish players at Manchester United.

"He’s a great player; very skilful, knows how to win things. You always want those type of players in your team."

Fabregas made 30 starts in the Spanish top flight last season, as Barca saw off the challenge of Real Madrid to take the title.

The former Arsenal playmaker also has 83 caps for Spain and has been named in squads alongside De Gea on several occasions, despite the young goalkeeper having yet to make his senior debut.