De Laurentiis expects Reina to stay

Pepe Reina will see out his Napoli contract, but the club are "looking around for the future" says president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Spanish goalkeeper Reina has been linked with a switch back to the Premier League during the close-season, with Newcastle United - under his former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez - reportedly heading the queue.

His current deal at the San Paolo only has 12 months to run and, while it looks likely a new deal will not be offered, De Laurentiis expects Reina to remain in Serie A for the coming campaign.

"He [Reina] has another year on his contract and wants to stay with us, even up to expiration," De Laurentiis told La Repubblica.

"I'll talk to him soon though, with it being understood we're looking around for the future."

De Laurentiis was equally adamant that defender Faouzi Ghoulam would also remain at Napoli despite reported interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Like Reina, Ghoulam only has one season remaining on his existing deal but the president expects to see him to stay with the Partenopei.

He added: "Will he [Ghoulam] stay? Of course, he has a contract, why should he leave?

"No starters will leave. We are very busy in the upcoming season."

Meanwhile, De Laurentiis himself has committed his future to the club by insisting he has no plans to relinquish power in Naples.

"The future? We' re ranked 15th in Europe having been ranked 55th," he said.

"Now the club is worth at least €1billion.

"I have no intention of selling though and my movie is far from the end credits."