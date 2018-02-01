Deadline Day round-up: Aubameyang, Giroud get their moves as Mahrez misses out

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal was the biggest deal of a frantic deadline day on January 31.

The Gabon international completed his protracted switch to the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of £56million in a move that kick-started a series of deals.

Olivier Giroud promptly joined Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi replaced Aubameyang at Dortmund to conclude a merry-go-round of transfers that looked at one stage like falling apart.

Elsewhere, Tottenham secured the signing of Lucas Moura, Inter loaned out Yuto Nagatomo and there was some late, late business for Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham, while Riyad Mahrez and Ibrahim Amadou endured difficult days.

January 31, 2018

Arsenal and Chelsea strike gold amid Premier League scramble

Arsenal waited a long time to get Aubameyang over the line but they did just that on Wednesday by smashing the record fee they paid for Alexandre Lacazette in the previous window.

Aubameyang's arrival, coupled with the news of Mesut Ozil apparently close to signing a new contract, has lifted the mood around the Emirates Stadium after their 3-1 loss at Swansea City.

The deal also allowed Chelsea's striker search to end with a cut-price deal for Giroud, who watched his new team lose 3-0 to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge hours after completing his move across London.

The Premier League champions were therefore content to allow Batshuayi to join Dortmund on loan, while they also sent young Kasey Palmer to Derby County.

Spurs presented Lucas to the Wembley crowd at half-time of their win over Manchester United after finalising his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, and Stoke City spent big to bring in Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray.

West Ham invested heavily on deadline day, meanwhile, bringing back Andre Ayew from Swansea for a reported fee of £18m, while they got Jordan Hugill from Preston North End with seconds to spare.

Newcastle United sent Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham and also managed to strike a deal for Islam Slimani, who joins on loan from Leicester, while Mo Besic joined Middlesbrough at the last moment.

Rafa Benitez's side also brought in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Sparta Prague.

CONFIRMED: Newcastle United are pleased to announce the signing of Slovakian international goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka on loan from until the end of the season! January 31, 2018

Bad day for Mahrez and Amadou

Manchester City reportedly walked away from a deal to sign Mahrez when Leicester demanded a package deal of nearly £95m, meaning the Algerian will stay with the Foxes until the end of the season.

Mahrez is said to be deeply unhappy at failing to secure a transfer once more, but his miserable evening will be nothing compared to that of Lille's Amadou.

The midfielder was pictured looking disconsolate in London, apparently making his way back to the station to return to France, after failing to conclude a move to Crystal Palace despite travelling over as the clock ticked down.

There was also bad news as far as a move for Javier Pastore is concerned, with the PSG midfielder's move to Inter ultimately falling through.

Eliaquim Mangala, meanwhile, is expected to conclude a loan move to Everton, although there is yet to be any confirmation from the Toffees or City.

January 31, 2018

Roma land defensive cover, Liverpool trio loaned out

Roma lost Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea but they did manage last-minute deals to sign Hector Moreno from Real Sociedad and Jonathan Silva from Sporting, making for a positive end to a window in which they kept hold of Edin Dzeko.

Liverpool spent no more of their Philippe Coutinho funds but did loan out three players late on, with Lazar Markovic going to Anderlecht, Jon Flanagan to Bolton Wanderers and Harry Wilson to Hull City.

Andy King was another to move on a temporary deal, joining Swansea from Leicester until the end of the season, while Inter allowed Nagatomo to seek first-team football at Galatasaray.