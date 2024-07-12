Declan Rice promises to do something he's never done before, should England win Euro 2024

Making it as an international footballer requires plenty of sacrifice.

Not only do you have to put in hour-upon-hour on the training ground, but you also have to do your part off the pitch, which means healthy eating, plenty of sleep and either swerving the kind of social occasions where the drinks flow freely or at the very least, having iron-clast willpower.

England midfielder Declan Rice has done all this to ensure that he will be one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s teamsheet for the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday, but should the Three Lions win, he may change the habit of a lifetime.

VIDEO: Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

Prior to the Euro 2020 final back in 2021, Rice revealed that he had never drunk a pint of beer in his life. It is this kind of dedication to his craft that has seen him become a £100million player and win more than 50 England caps, but should the Three Lions win on Sunday night, he is ready to change the habit of a lifetime and sink a ‘proper’ pint.

“I remember that,” Rice said ahead of the final, when he was reminded of his 2021 confession.

“Since that time, I’ve had a beer but I had it with a bit of lemonade. If we win, I’ll have a proper beer. I’ll probably have to hold my nose as I hate the smell!”

Declan Rice is preparing for his second European Championship final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday’s match will see England return to the European Championship final following their agonising Euro 2020 defeat to Italy on penalties at Wembley, and Rice believes the lingering memory of that evening will motivate the team in Berlin.

"Absolutely,” he continued. "Watching Italy hoist that trophy is something that will haunt me forever. Now, we have another chance to make our own history.

“It's a Euro final and there's a lot at stake, but hopefully, we can continue to rewrite history.

"Prince William warned us at St George's Park before the tournament began that it would be a rollercoaster ride and that this tournament is brutal. And it certainly has been, right from the start. Now, we find ourselves in yet another final."

