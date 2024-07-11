Will there be a bank holiday if England win Euro 2024?

By
published

With England through to the Euro 2024 final, plenty are wondering if the nation will get an extra bank holiday to celebrate

Will there be a bank holiday if England win Euro 2024? the Euros Ollie Watkins celebrates with the team in Germany and Keir Starmer
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England are through to the final of Euro 2024 after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund on Wednesday night, and Three Lions supporters are beginning to wonder if there'll be a day off to celebrate the victory. 

For Gareth Southgate and his players, all focus will be on preparing for Spain in the Euro 2024 final, while plenty of England fans plan how they want to watch the game and, they hope, celebrate afterwards. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 