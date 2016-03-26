Del Bosque: The door is not closed to anyone

Vicente del Bosque insists the door is not closed to anyone looking to break into Spain's Euro 2016 squad, but concedes there are unlikely to be wholesale changes to his current selection.

Injured trio Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Santi Cazorla will all expect to walk back into the squad once fit, but places will be at a premium for any other players not currently involved.

"That list is progress, it is not definitive because there are two months to go," coach Del Bosque told Radio Marca.

"But it will not differ much from those who have come. But we have not closed the doors to anyone.

"Everyone who shows us that we can not leave them out will come with us."

Sergio Rico and Sergi Roberto could be set for debut appearances when Spain take on Romania in a friendly on Sunday, after Del Bosque suggested all players on the trip would play a part.

And the coach is keen stress the responsibility felt by his players as they prepare to defend their European crown in France.

"We have a great responsibility and past events give you a great responsibility," he added.

"We're here to win the European Championship and that requires more. It's a major responsibility for all that are here."