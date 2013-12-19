Del Piero in line to take on Juventus in Australia

The A-League All-Stars will host Juventus at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on Sunday August 10 in the Serie A side's only Australian appearance on their 2014 pre-season tour.

"Juventus is one of the world's most famous football clubs and a visit by the 'Old Lady' to Sydney has been long hoped for by Australian fans," NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell said.

"Following the huge success of the sold-out All-Stars match against Manchester United earlier this year we have worked hard with the FFA to secure Italy's most popular club for Sydney.

"This is an historic visit by Juventus to Sydney and I encourage sports fans from across Australia to come and enjoy the best of world football in Sydney, Australia's premier sports and major events city."

Rumours have circulated for weeks that Juventus would head to Australia in 2014 after the success Manchester United's clash with the All-Stars and Melbourne Victory's game against Liverpool earlier this year.

Juventus' visit could see Sydney FC captain Del Piero line up against his former team-mates.

The trip will also mark their second appearance in Australia in six years after the Old Lady played against Melbourne Victory in May 2008.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club would bring a full-strength squad to Sydney.

"Juventus has a responsibility to its millions of fans to present our heritage and our qualities in the best way possible," he said.

Tickets for the match between the A-League All-Stars and Juventus will go on sale in January.