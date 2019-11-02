Delph wants Everton to create ‘winning mentality’

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has stressed the need for the Toffees to build momentum as they prepare to host Tottenham on Sunday.

The Merseyside outfit halted a run of four successive Premier League defeats by beating West Ham 2-0 at Goodison Park on October 19, before losing 3-2 at Brighton last weekend.

They went on to register a 2-0 home win against Watford in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

And Delph told evertontv: “I felt we did very well on Tuesday, especially in the last 30 minutes, and we got the result we needed, so we have positives to take into the game on Sunday.

“It is very important we generate that momentum. Once you get into a rhythm and start winning games it becomes second nature. You create that winning mentality.”

Delph, signed from Manchester City over the summer, was back in the starting line-up on Tuesday after recovering from a hamstring injury that saw the England player miss the last international break and the West Ham match. He also sat out Everton’s first three games this term due to a thigh problem.

“The season has been frustrating (personally),” the 29-year-old said.

“I was available for the game at Brighton but the lads got the three points against West Ham and it would have been very harsh to change the team.

“I was looking at the Watford game thinking, ‘I need to play a full 90 minutes, get that under my belt and play well’. I felt like I helped the team.

“I don’t feel as sharp as I have – I feel there is a lot more to come. But I am sure that will happen with game time.”

He added: “I love it (playing at Goodison Park). It is a very, very honest group of fans.

“They let you know when you are not doing well. And when you are doing well, they are right behind you. I prefer that. I am a guy who is black and white, there is no grey.

“If I am not playing well, I don’t mind being told.”

While there has been disappointment regarding Everton results this season, with them having taken a total of 10 points from 10 games, their home record in the league stretching back to March is impressive, showing seven wins in nine matches.

They face a Tottenham side, on 12 points, who have not won away in the league since January.

Everton boss Marco Silva said at his pre-match press conference: “It is something we are working on – we cannot have two faces as a team, one at home and one completely different when you are away.

“But now is the moment for us to focus on our home form, and (it has been) really very good numbers for us. In the last 11 (home games in all competitions) we won eight and kept eight clean sheets.

“We hope we can do the same on Sunday. It is our goal, against a strong side, not in their best moment but a high-quality team in my opinion, with a very good manager (Mauricio Pochettino) as well.

“If you look now at our form at home and their form away, it looks ‘OK, we’ll be really strong because we are playing at home.’ But I am 100 per cent sure it will be a tough game.”