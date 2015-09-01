Deportivo snap up Gutierrez

Deportivo La Coruna are set to sign free agent Jonas Gutierrez, pending a medical.

The Argentine winger was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season, bringing an end to his seven-year stay on Tyneside.

Gutierrez overcame a battle with testicular cancer during his time at St James' Park and returned to make 10 Premier League appearances last term.

The 32-year-old is expected to travel to Spain from Argentina in the coming days to finalise the deal.

Gutierrez, who was won 22 international caps, played for Velez Sarsfield and Real Mallorca prior to joining Newcastle.