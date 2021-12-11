Derby end winless run as Luke Plange strikes against Blackpool

Luke Plange scored his first senior goal to give depleted Derby a 1-0 win over Blackpool at Pride Park.

The 19-year-old striker pounced early in the second half to settle a game of few chances.

Derby went into the game without a number of players who were self-isolating under Covid-19 protocols but carried the bigger threat.

Blackpool did not seriously trouble Derby, who delivered a solid performance with Curtis Davies commanding at the back.

Davies produced a superb tackle in the first half to stop Shayne Lavery but Blackpool were largely disappointing in the final third.

Because Derby had seven players unavailable, Plange made his first start while six of the seven substitutes were aged 20 or under.

Despite this latest setback for Derby, who are still in administration having been docked 21 points, they began brightly with skipper Tom Lawrence seeing a shot blocked in the opening minutes.

Blackpool responded as Keshi Anderson twice found Sonny Carey inside the area only for the midfielder to be closed down.

The visitors went close in the 24th minute when Ryan Wintle cut inside and unleashed a shot which swerved just past Ryan Allsop’s right post.

Lavery used his pace to go past three white shirts in the 32nd minute before Davies timed his tackle to perfection to deny the striker.

It was the last moment of quality in a first half which ended with both sides needlessly squandering possession but the second began with the goal the game needed.

Lawrence played a pass inside to Kamil Jozwiak and although Chris Maxwell touched his low shot onto a post, the ball came back for Plange to net the rebound in the 51st minute.

Blackpool had created little but Owen Dale fashioned an opening when he came inside from the right but his effort from the edge of the area went wide.

Lavery was almost in on the left but a heavy touch let him down and it needed a brave block from Max Bird to stop a goalbound volley which left the midfielder needing treatment before he was replaced minutes later.

As the game moved into the last 10 minutes, Blackpool had yet to really test Allsop but the keeper made a confident catch to snuff out a late threat from the visitors.

Plange went off to a rousing reception from the home fans and although seven minutes of stoppage time were added on, there were few scares for Derby who deservedly earned a first win in four.