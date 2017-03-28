Deschamps welcomes 'evolution of football' with VAR

Didier Deschamps had no issue with the use of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in France's 2-0 defeat to Spain as he welcomed the "evolution of football".

The VAR – trialled at the Stade de France on Tuesday – played a key role in the result, disallowing what would have been the opener from Antoine Griezmann for offside and then overruling the linesman's decision to flag Gerard Deulofeu for the same infringement.

With both VAR calls ensuring the correction decisions were made, Deschamps accepted that the new system would work for France on another day.

"If it is verified and it is fair, why not [use VAR]," he told TF1. "It changes our football a little.

"It's against us today, but if we have to go through this, it will be the same for everyone. Afterwards, without [VAR], it would have been different, but it is the evolution of football. That's how it will be."

While France conceded both goals in the second half – to David Silva's penalty and Deulofeu's maiden international goal – Deschamps was happy with the way his side responded after the break to a poor opening 45 minutes.

"We were badly beaten in the first half because we had a lot of ball losses," the coach added.

"We suffered in the end, but we did a lot better in the second half against a team that has a lot of qualities."