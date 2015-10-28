DFB-Pokal Review: Dortmund hammer Paderborn, Schalke crash out

Borussia Dortmund have reached the DFB Pokal round of 16 after hammering 2.Bundesliga side Paderborn 7-1 on Wednesday.

The underdogs somewhat surprisingly grabbed the lead after 21 minutes of play via Srdjan Lakic, yet Adrian Ramos restored parity shortly after, before Gonzalo Castro and Shinji Kagawa made it 3-1 at half-time.

Thomas Tuchel's men kept the pressure on after the break and Ilkay Gundogan and Castro again gave Dortmund a 5-1 lead by the hour-mark.

The heavyweights then briefly slowed down, but Lukasz Piszczek and Henrikh Mkhitaryan poured even more salt in Paderborn's wounds in the dying minutes of the encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen had little trouble with Regionalliga outfit Viktoria Koln and also booked their ticket for the next round with a 6-0 win.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring after just 15 minutes of play, with Karim Bellarabi and Javier Hernandez also finding the net before the interval.

The Mexico international made it four in the 55th minute, only for Viktoria to be reduced to 10 man following Markus Brzenska's dismissal.

Stefan Kiessling also added his name to the score sheet late on, before Vladlen Yurchenko netted his side's sixth goal of the evening.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach continued their fine run of form as they beat Schalke 2-0 at the Veltins Arena.

Lars Stindl broke the deadlock on the verge of half-time, before Thorgan Hazard converted a penalty after the break to end Schalke's cup ambitions.

Werder Bremen proved to be too strong for Koln at home, with Anthony Ujah scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Stuttgart recorded a 2-0 routine victory over Regionalliga outfit Carl Zeiss Jena. Martin Harnik opened the scoring and Alexandru Maxim made it two from the spot in the dying seconds of the game, with Niclas Erlbeck receiving a red card for his foul.

Augsburg, meanwhile, proved to be too strong for Freiburg, winning 3-0. Ji Dong-won opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Alexander Esswein then made it two and Caiuby added a third after the break to send his side through.

Heidenheim reached the round of 16 at the expense of fellow 2.Bundesliga side Sandhausen, emerging victorious from a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw. Robert Leipertz missed a penalty in the 58th minute as it remained scoreless after 120, but Heidenheim would progress after all as Aziz Bouhaddouz and Leart Paqarada missed from 12 yards for Sandhausen during the decisive shootout.

Eintracht Braunschweig booked their ticket for the next round, beating minnows Reutlingen 4-0. Gerrit Holtmann twice, Emil Berggreen and Orhan Ademi found the net to eliminate the Oberliga outfit.